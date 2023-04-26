Teen granted $3,000 bail on housebreaking accusation

By Pavel Bailey

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 15-year-old youth was granted $3,000 bail after being accused of breaking into a woman’s home last week. The teenager, whose name is being withheld because he is a minor, appeared before Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux to face a charge of housebreaking. On April 22, the accused allegedly broke into the residence of Cassandra Taylor in Kool Air Subdivisions. After pleading not guilty to the charge and being granted bail, he was ordered to obey a 4pm to 8am curfew from Monday to Friday and is expected to remain indoors on weekends.

• A woman was granted $3,000 bail after being accused of stealing a purse containing $1,440 in cash earlier this month. Janice Davis, 37, appeared before Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain on a charge of stealing. On April 18 in New Providence, Davis allegedly stole a black and grey purse containing $1,440 cash belonging to Sandra Ellis.

• A man was fined $1,000 after admitting to having 1lb and 2oz of marijuana. Atiba Franklyn, 41, was charged before Magistrate Samuel McKinney with possessing dangerous drugs with intent to supply. On April 23 in New Providence, Franklyn was arrested after he was found with 1lb and 2oz of Indian Hemp. After pleading guilty to the offence and accepting the facts of the case, the accused was ordered to pay $1,000 or face three months in prison.