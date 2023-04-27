$6,400 fine as pit bulls kill Shih Tzu

A WOMAN was fined $6,400 on Wednesday after admitting her two pit bulls attacked and killed her neighbour’s Shih Tzu dog.

Tina Walkes, 43, stood before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans on nine charges, including failing to ensure animals were properly licenced, enclosed or trained.

On April 19, on Eneas Avenue in Stapleton Gardens, Walkes allowed her two brown pit bulls to attack and kill her neighbour’s dog. The Shih Tzu belonged to Sonteino Coakley and was valued at $1,800.

Walkes pleaded guilty to all charges and apologised. She said the dogs were secured, but escaped when BTC workers came to her house. Magistrate Vogt-Evans told her she doesn’t know the trauma her neighbour must be experiencing after losing a pet. She told Walkes it could have been a child or person that had been mauled.

Magistrate Vogt-Evans ordered Animal Control to keep custody of the pit bulls, and the director of animal control was ordered to advise whether the animals pose a danger and should be euthanised.

Walkes was ordered to pay $1,800 in restitution and fined $6,400 for the offence or risk a six-month prison term.