Demolition has started on downtown buildings

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

Ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

DEMOLITION of buildings has started downtown, with Tourism, Aviation and Investments Minister Chester Cooper revealing that about six have been knocked down so far.

Mr Cooper spoke about the revitalisation intuitive for downtown, saying that there has already been an increase in a “significant way” to clean-up and maintain the area.

He said: “We are undertaking some beautification projects. We’re looking at the old traffic studies at the moment that talked about diverting some traffic and making some streets pedestrian only. And what we are also doing is a significant push to demolish dilapidated buildings. So far, I believe we’ve done about six of them. There are about nine more on our radar.”

“There is a process that must be undertaken. The owners must be given notice and if and when they respond their responses are carefully considered. So if you give notice to someone to demolish and they come back and say, ‘No, wait a minute I’m fixing this. I’m gonna start soon’.”

“The appropriate thing to do would be to engage. So this is what we’re doing. We want it done and we want it done fast but we also have an appreciation for private ownership rights, etc. But we are resolute that some action is going to be taken.”

Mr Cooper added there are some investment projects in the pipeline by Bahamians to create new businesses in the area east of East Street.

He said his ministry, through its Tourism Development Corporation, is developing two of these spaces as incubation centres for small businesses.

He said officials are ensuring there is a space for tour operators –– small ones who might need to have an office presence downtown. They are also looking for a space for the creative arts.

“We’re looking to see how we can do some beautification. Again, along with the creative arts community, whether it be murals they are putting in place, some proposals at the moment to see exactly what we can do,” Mr Cooper said.

“I’ve asked them to look at it in small chunks. So firstly, we’re looking at the area between East Street and Victoria Avenue. They are presenting a proposal and once we get that proposal we’re going to move forward swiftly.”

“Finally, we are looking at legislation. We’re looking at the new Mental Health Bill to see how we can help to manage vagrancy. We’re looking at the new City Management Bill; that’s with the Attorney General’s office.”

“We’re reviewing some of these items and that will go to Cabinet in due course, and we are consistently looking for even more meaningful ways to improve the downtown area. So these are some of the short and medium term things that that we’re doing.”