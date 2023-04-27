GB Chamber head ‘totally convinced’ economic resurgence is coming

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama Chamber of Commerce President James Carey is “totally convinced” the economic resurgence of Grand Bahama is inevitable and calls for everyone to be ready to do their part.

However, he stressed the level and quality of service in Grand Bahama has to be improved.

“We need to pay some attention to the level and quality of our service,” he said during the Chamber’s monthly business luncheon meeting on Wednesday at Pelican Bay Resort.

Central Bank governor John Rolle was present and spoke on the Sand Dollar, a digital iteration of the Bahamian dollar.

“We hear a lot of the investments that are coming; all of us are waiting with anticipation and hope for economic resurgence for GB. I am totally convinced that it is coming,” Mr Carey said.

“We want to encourage you to do your part. And all of us have a part to play - every business house, every resident, there are things we can do to contribute to what is coming.”

He urged small and medium-sized enterprises to continue to equip themselves for what is likely to come.

On digital currency, he said: “It is here, and the way we did business in the past just would not work in 2023 and beyond.”

Mr Carey said service is a serious mantra of the Chamber this year.

He said that service in “our city, island, and country is not of a standard conducive to the development of good business”.

“It is so easy to do, but we fail to do it,” Mr Carey said, sharing his encounter with an employee at a fast-food establishment.

“This morning, I went on line to a fast-food establishment. There was a young lady outside taking orders; she never looked in my direction; she never said ‘good morning’; she never said ‘thank you’ when I placed my order; she said to drive up to the next window.

“How difficult it is to offer some level of service, but that is what we are dealing with, that is the norm we come to expect.

“We have forgotten what it means to give service. We talk about Bahamians being nice people. I believe we are, but service is a key ingredient to what we need to do.”