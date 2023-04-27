High profile investigations by the police

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Our Police Force over the past decades has been active in investigations, arrests, and prosecutions of offenders, which included various high-profile residents and included several politicians in the government and opposition.

I was involved in a large number of these matters during my 25 years in Criminal Investigation Department. There were politicians arrested, charged, and prosecuted for various crimes, including sedition, election bribery, stealing by reason of employment, and bribery of a magistrate. All of these matters were heard in our courts.

There were acquittals and convictions and I recall a politician being imprisoned.

Persons reading reports in papers and hearing statements made by prominent citizens of our country would believe that we have a corrupt police service, that is controlled by political parties, which based on their records would be proven to be untrue.

In recent years, there have been arrests and prosecutions of politicians and other high-profile offenders. It must be understood, that after the arrest and charges it is the responsibility of the Attorney General and staff to deal with these matters in the courts. Except for summary prosecutions in the Magistrates’ Courts, where the prosecutors are police officers. The complaints of rape, violent assaults, and threats of death made by Jane Rolle are being investigated by the Grand Bahamas Police Assistant Commissioner BK Bonamy, an experienced, efficient/effective, and dedicated police officer.

The demeaning allegations and accusations being made by prominent citizens and politicians will not deter him from ensuring that the investigation is thorough and the interrogation of the suspect in the matter occurs when the investigators are ready to do so. This is not an ordinary case of rape and violence in which the persons involved are strangers. The victim and suspect are generally well-known to each other.

The interviews of witnesses on this occasion and any previous occasions and medical reports should be on file for the apprehension and interrogation of the suspect.

It would be expected, that the suspect in this matter may be accompanied by his attorney. It must be anticipated, that this matter would be submitted to the Attorney General for his information and directions.

The anxiety of those persons, who have already declared a guilty verdict will be further delayed. The public must have faith in its police service whose performance over the decades has been commended by Royalty, Presidents, and Prime Ministers. I am proud to have been a member of this Police Force.

We Served with Honour. We Remember with Pride.

PAUL THOMPSON, Sr,

KPM. CPM. ACP-Ret.

Nassau.

April 21, 2023