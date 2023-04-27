Munroe: Moves to limit bail for murder will be struck down

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe said there is no way to restrict bail grants through legislation, noting past efforts have failed throughout the region.

His comment came before two men on bail were killed on Tuesday, bringing the murder tally for the year to 43.

Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander revealed on Monday that while murders up to April 23 had declined by 16 per cent compared to the same period in 2022, eight victims were being electronically monitored and 11 were on bail.

Mr Munroe told reporters on Monday: “There are some realities. If I wanted to play games with the public, I could say we're going to pass a law that you can't get bail for murder.

“They did that in Trinidad. The law lasted less than 12 months before the Court of Appeal of Trinidad struck it down and the Privy Council upheld the invalidity of the law. We know what you cannot do. We know that you cannot simply remand somebody because they're charged with an offence — no law will permit that.

“Everyone has tried for the last 30 years; no law permits that. What the law does say is that we can remand you if your release is likely to pose a danger to the public.”

Last week, St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves drew rebuke for criticising how many Bahamian judges grant bail to people accused of serious crimes.

Mr Munroe has repeatedly said that denying bail to some people accused of serious crimes is best for everyone’s safety.

“The point that we seek to make now is in the circumstance that we appear to have capital punishment being carried out on our streets without trial, without appeals, and people are being killed in the presence of other people and there's collateral damage, that releasing persons creates a danger to the public,” he said.

He added officials have made this argument in the Supreme Court and are awaiting a ruling.



If the result is unfavourable to the government, he said the matter would be appealed to the Court of Appeal because the law permits people who pose a danger to society to be remanded until their trial.