Road markings

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I would like your urgent assistance with regards to having the markings installed and repainted on the roadways in New Providence. I remember when we did the basic things well, but recently many don’t see dirt or simple improvements to be made.

It appears once the road is paved or a new one added, they do not paint the necessary reflective markings. Examples are Gladstone Road, Carmichael Road and many interior roads. They are signals like “stop”, the median for the middle of the road, double lines, intersection, T-junction and so on, which are guides for drivers and pedestrians to follow.

Without these markings our roads become more hazardous. The yellow painted speed bumps need to be painted at roundabouts, especially at the dangerous intersections like Frank Watson entering onto South Ocean Blvd near Albany, which is a near death experience daily. Not only applying on Cable Beach strip by Baha Mar, which are now fading.

I don’t know who is responsible for the upkeep and maintenance, but they are asleep on the job! No excuses, as many signs and pedestrian crossings were painted by hand, or use stencils.

Taxes are being collected from the licensing of vehicles, so they must continue to install them and reflectors to minimise accidents and tragic deaths.

DRIVING BLIND IN

NEW PROVIDENCE

Nassau,

April 26, 2023.