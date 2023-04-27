US allows student visa applications a year in advance

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

US Embassy Vice Consul Lance Peterson said that “a great change” in applying for a US Student Visa is that candidates may now do so a year before their programme’s start date.

“You are now able to apply for a student visa 365 days in advance, which is a great change,” the Embassy official said, compared to the previous 120 days.

Mr Peterson was speaking at a town hall meeting in Grand Bahama on Tuesday evening at the Pelican Bay Resort.

Mr Peterson indicated the new extension gives students more time to get ahead of the game. He said that one mistake would be waiting until the last minute to apply for the visa.

Even though students can apply 365 days ahead, he said it does not change the rule that they can enter the US 30 days before their programme.

He noted that students must ensure they remain in status during the programme and return home 60 days after the end of the programme.

“We don’t want anybody overstaying without status,” he said. “It is not an issue. But, if there is a case of that, a lot of times, it is because they are not aware. So, it is good to get out here and talk about these dates and numbers, so they are aware, especially if they are talking about extending their programme.”

Students must be accepted at the school and get an I-20 form which is proof of acceptance for a Bonafide student. They can then complete the student visa application online and pay associated fees, including the application and SEVIS (Student and Exchange Visitor Information System) fees.

Once all fees are paid, the applicant can make an appointment, and bring their form to the interview.

“Make sure you apply within a realistic time to meet your programme start date. If the programme start date is in the past, we will ask you to get a new I-20 with a new programme start date. So, it is not a showstopper, but it makes the process much smoother,” he said.

Students must also bring some financial documents to show that they can fund that first year at school, and those funds need to be readily available.

Parents Nerissa Russell, Tiana Collie, and Vangie McBride-Outten said the session was informative and helpful.

“I thought it was important to attend the meeting because as a facilitator I deal with athletes, and I wanted to get accurate information about the visa process and how to go about it, and what students should expect during the interview so that they are fully prepared,” Ms Russell said.

According to Ms Collie, the meeting was informative and gave her a sense of ease.

“It makes the process less intimidating. I have a daughter graduating high school in June, and we are working through the process now, and all of this makes it much easier and more calming.”

Ms McBride-Outten, who works with students, heard about the meeting two days earlier and brought a few of them with her to the meeting.

“I thought it would be very enlightening for the students I am working with to find out all the information they need because some of them have been accepted to colleges in the US, and they need firsthand information. I think (the US Embassy) should continue doing this and keep coming back to GB. I thank them for doing such a great job for providing important information to parents and students.”