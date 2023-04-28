Large number of applications for small home repair initiative

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

STATE Minister of Social Services and Urban Development Lisa Rahming said officials are working actively to repair homes for hurricane season through the ministry’s small home repair initiative.

Mrs Rahming on Friday said repairs for each home are valued at an average of $15,000, noting that, depending on the damage of a home, the cost may be more.

“But we've seen some special cases where some homes would cost $20,000 and $21,000,” she said. “And so that too has put a little dent in our financial availability in terms of helping everyone. So, we're being very conscionable as it relates to those going over $15,000 because we want to help as much persons as we possibly can.”

The minister noted there has been a large number of repair applications, noting there are still some residents who need to be assisted. She explained the government is working actively to assist as many homeowners as possible.

Ms Rahming said repairs of homes are currently being done on the Family Islands of Long Island, Andros, Exuma, Cat Island, and Acklins.

“We're really trying to move as quickly as we can, because of the hurricane season," she stressed. “And especially those whose roofs are leaking, we are really doing our best with what we have – the resources to move quickly. So, we want residents to know to be patient with us – we know sometimes it can be frustrating.”

She continued: “But we have a whole cadre of applications. And so, you know, it's first come, first served, not who you know. And it's not political. We're helping everyone, especially those who are unable to help themselves.”

Ms Rahming highlighted they specifically want to help residents who are financially unable to afford necessary home repairs.

“I know for a fact that we have some residents, we haven't reached them yet,” she said. “And it's because of the volume of persons that we have. And of course, you know, we want to do it for those who cannot do it for themselves. We would not want to do it for those who are able to afford it.”

In September, Ms Rahming announced that the Social Services and Urban Development Ministry was seeking to help repair some 1,000 homes in the coming months through the initiative.

The ministry’s small home repair programme was re-launched in early May in response to hundreds of homeowners who are hurting and in need of home restoration.

Ms Rahming said in September that nearly 200 homes had received repairs since the programme’s launch.

She also revealed that vulnerable groups like the elderly, disabled, and single-parent communities would be given top priority for assistance.