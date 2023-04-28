Laroda says NIB not facing liquidity crisis

MYLES Laroda, state minister with responsibility for the National Insurance Board, wants to assure the public that the NIB fund is not facing a liquidity crisis.

Mr Laroda contacted The Tribune yesterday to clarify comments he made during a Progressive Liberal Party Elizabeth constituency branch meeting on Tuesday night.

At the meeting, the minister told party supporters that the NIB fund is “basically running on fumes” and can only be stabilised when the contribution rate is increased by 1.5 per cent for the third or fourth time in the future.

He said extending the retirement age, cutting benefits, or combining these two options would not address the problem.

Mr Laroda said while he stands by his earlier remarks, he also doesn’t want people to get the wrong idea and believe that NIB is having a “liquidity problem”.

He gave an assurance that pensioners will still be paid as scheduled after concerns were raised over the issue following The Tribune’s publication of Mr Laroda’s remarks.

“While we all know that the actuarial report says that the fund, if matters are not addressed, will be depleted by 2028, at this time and (in the)foreseeable future, NIB has no liquidity issues and are able to meet their obligations,” he said.

“The point I was making is that its dire and when you look at a fund that’s supposed to be liquid for 30 to 40 years, when you compare that to the statement of the actuarial report that says that five years from now, the fund would collapse. I was referencing that in the big picture (and) not at this point that National Insurance (will not be able) to meet their obligations.”