Man sentenced to 18 months jail for fondling 4-year-old to appeal ruling

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 44-year-old man was sentenced to 18 months in prison after he was found guilty of fondling a four-year-old girl in 2021.

Christopher Rahming was charged with indecent assault before Magistrate Samuel McKinney.

On June 4, 2021, in New Providence, the accused inappropriately touched the female toddler’s privates.

After he was convicted, Magistrate McKinney ordered Rahming to be sentenced to 18 months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

He was further ordered to financially compensate the complainant $5,000 or risk an additional month in prison.

Rahming said he would appeal his sentencing before being arrested and imprisoned.