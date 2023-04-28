Ministry of Education to address marginalised students through diploma variations

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

EDUCATION Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin said variations to the Bahamas High School Diploma programme would be announced soon to address issues that marginalise students.

A committee formed in July 2022 to review the programme has completed its work.

During an Office of the Prime Minister press briefing yesterday, Mrs Hanna Martin said she would return to Cabinet to address one issue before revealing plans for the programme.

“I believe that I will be able to shortly announce the variations or reforms that we will be implementing for the high school diploma because we know that they were anomalies,” she said.

“We know that it led to marginalisation of many young people. We also know that education has a much broader spectrum than a purely academic spectrum and so we’re looking at the range of learning without reducing standards.”

“So to answer your question, the work is complete. And we expect to announce within the next few days the final construct of the new high school diploma, which I believe will incentivise young people to excel and do well which is what we hope to do.”

Mrs Hanna Martin had previously highlighted flaws with the programme, such as how a student receiving an F grade in grade 10 could be excluded from getting a diploma later.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education hosted a town hall meeting last night on strengthening school attendance for learning recovery.

She said students from 140 schools participated in a test that assessed learning loss connected to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.

She said 35,000 students were tested.

“(Teachers) now have scientific data for every child in that classroom” she said. “So the teacher now is able to, ‘okay, now I understand to the T what is happening with this child.’

“In terms of the actual results, I’m not able to speak globally, but I can tell you that we have found issues with literacy in a number of cases and say that where a child should be probably reading up here, they’re really here.”

“So the question is how do we now get them where they need to (be)?”