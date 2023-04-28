POLICE QUIZ MP KIRK CORNISH: Representative for North Abaco released last night after being in custody

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

NORTH Abaco MP Kirk Cornish was released by police last night after turning himself into officers in Grand Bahama for questioning earlier yesterday.

Chief Superintendent of Police Chrislyn Skippings, the press liaison for the Royal Bahamas Police Force, said the PLP MP turned himself in at around 5.25pm and was accompanied by his lawyer.

Last night, sources confirmed that the MP had been released from custody.

Police have not said whether they intend to charge him with a crime.

Mr Cornish, 48, recently announced plans for a “Grill and Chill” event in Green Turtle Cay, Abaco, due to be held tomorrow.

He has recently attended House of Assembly sittings and other government events.

A first-time parliamentarian, he defeated Senator Darren Henfield in the September 2021 election and is the parliamentary secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister in Abaco.

He previously worked at the Water and Sewerage Corporation as a senior serviceman.

Although he has kept a low public profile as an MP, he has been vocal about shanty towns on Abaco, calling them a cause for concern.