Transgender woman moved to Canada to find a better life

FEAR and discrimination forced a 21-year-old transgender woman to flee The Bahamas for Canada.

Desiree Monet Johnson told The Tribune she moved to Canada in March when discrimination began to take a toll on her mental health.

She said she spent many days locked inside her home because she feared being judged or physically harmed.

“It was days where I wouldn’t even want to step outside,” she said. “Because every time you go somewhere, it’s people criticising you, judging you, (or) a person wanting to fight you for who you are. That’s just the public. Then you have to go home and deal with homophobic family. It’s a lot, you know? I wasn’t accepted on no side, mother (or) father.”

Transgenderism has become a significant source of political debate in the United States recently, with conservative states moving to curb rights for people who identify as transgender.

Before using hormone pills to transition from a man to a woman, Ms Johnson said she occasionally dressed up like a woman. She said she loved expressing herself through hair, makeup, and fashion.

However, when men attracted to her discovered she was transgender, she said they often tried to fight her.

“In November, I was walking somewhere. This guy pulled up on me thinking I was a woman. When he turned his car around, he noticed that I was a guy. He came out and wanted to fight me,” she said.

Ms Johnson said when she shared her experience on social media, some people encouraged her while others bashed her.

She said she was forced to move from house to house because family members disapproved of her.

She claims she was raped years ago by a jet ski operator.

“My family doesn’t know that,” she said. “That’s something I lived with every day. My mother died not knowing that. So it’s like they are judging me and don’t really know my story.”

She said being raped at 11 years old, not being accepted by her family, and losing her mother at 15 took a toll on her mentally.

She said the events caused her to suffer manic episodes, eventually forcing her to enter Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre in 2020.

She said after leaving Sandilands, she moved to Canada for a better life.

“(Transitioning) is something I always wanted to do,” she said. “I love to feel pretty, gorgeous and dress up. It’s something I really wanted to do for a long time, and I was in denial for a while thinking that I didn’t want to become a woman. But that’s because I know it wouldn’t be accepted in The Bahamas. And I know I wouldn’t be comfortable living as a woman in The Bahamas.”