PM to attend Coronation Service of King Charles III

The Office of the Prime Minister announced that Prime Minister Philip ‘Brave’ Davis would be departing today (Saturday) and joining leaders from around the world to attend the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.

The statement added that Mr Davis has also invited Leader of the Opposition Michael Pintard to join him for this historic occasion.

”In previous meetings, the Prime Minister and His Majesty King Charles discussed their shared advocacy for climate change mitigation and sustainable development,” the statement continued. “In addition to attending the Coronation, Prime Minister Davis will address the House of Lords, meet with investors, and discuss opportunities for strengthening tourism partnerships.

“Prime Minister Davis extends his heartfelt congratulations to His Majesty King Charles and the British people. We are confident that the bonds between the Bahamian and British people will grow and flourish as we continue to work together to promote peace, stability, and prosperity for our nations.”

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper will serve as Acting Prime Minister during Mr Davis’ absence.