29th AID Claycourt Tourney August 12

THE 29th edition of the annual AID Claycourt Tennis Championships will be held again at the Gym Tennis Club in Winton Meadows, New Providence, August 12-26.

The “AID”, as the tournament is commonly known, is the most popular event on the local tennis calendar and will offer singles and doubles competition in 10 categories, gentlemen’s and ladies’ open singles and doubles, gentlemen’s and ladies 35-and-over singles and doubles and mixed doubles.

Additionally, boys and girls U16 singles divisions will be held for our younger tennis players.

“The gym is again happy to host this amazing tournament and we are grateful to AID for their usual generous sponsorship,” said Eddie Carter, the president of the Gym Tennis Club and the tournament director.

AID president Jason Watson said they are delighted to be able to continue to sponsor the event. “We look forward to the keen competition and camaraderie the tournament is known for,” Watson said.

“AID is once again delighted to partner with the Gym Tennis Club in hosting this important, national tournament. We look forward to a great fortnight of spirited competition.”

All entrants will receive the usual goody-bag of souvenir items, attractive trophies and other prizes will also be awarded to all winners and runners-up.

The entry deadline is Wednesday, August 9 at 6pm and the draws for all divisions will take place at the Gym Tennis Club the following day, Thursday, August 10 at 6pm.

Entries can be returned by email to aidclaycourts@hotmail.com or delivered to the Gym Tennis Club before that time.

Participants may enter a maximum of three events.

Entry fees are $20 for each singles and $10 per player for each doubles with juniors paying half price for all events.