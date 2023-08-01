Atlantis’ tone softens on RCI beach project questions

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
ROYAL Caribbean International is nearing completion of its efforts to satisfy the requirements to have its Paradise Island Beach Club project fully approved.
RCI hosted a public consultation event in June.
Diane Phillips, RCI’s public relations representative in The Bahamas, said yesterday the company is finished answering questions related to the project’s environmental impact and is preparing to publish its responses online.
“Once everything has been published,” she said, “it will be reviewed by DEPP and then the application is considered. Then we wait and see.”
She said she did not anticipate a project approval delay, but could not give a timeline.
Meanwhile, Vaughn Roberts, Atlantis’ senior vice-president of government affairs and special projects, struck a softer tone discussing the project yesterday than in the past.
Atlantis had been one of the project’s staunchest critics.
“We,” Mr Roberts said yesterday, “have definitely been able to cause Royal Caribbean to think carefully about the project and to really fine-tune the project in a way that I think it’s going to end up being a win for the destination.
He did not specify how Atlantis got RCI to change or fine-tune its project.
“We never had an opposing position,” he said.
“Just so important what we offer at Atlantis and how we live is protected.
“As planned project — planned development projects — actually just takes considered approach with respect to the environment.”
Comments
ExposedU2C 3 hours, 26 minutes ago
Corrupt Roly-Poly Davis and equally corrupt Basket Ball Size Head Cooper continue selling our country to the despicably profiteering corrupt likes of Royal Caribbean for their own self-gain. Royal Caribbean, Carnival and others like them have always take much, much more from our country than they have ever contributed to it, thanks in great part to our treasonous elected government officials like Davis and Cooper.
Sickened 3 hours, 26 minutes ago
Their tone better change if they want to avoid the government gestapo coming back for another 'visit'.
TalRussell 2 hours, 16 minutes ago
Need spell out, precisely, how will a 'fully approved' Caribbean Cruise Ships Lighthouse Beach Project --- Satisfy things with Comrade 'Premierships & Judge Hopping Toby Smith's --- 'low budget' Hog Island Lighthouse Beach project Club Project?
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID