Female performers calling out disturbing new concert trend

FEMALE entertainers are hitting back at unruly fans, after several performers were pelted with items thrown on stage during their sets.

Cardi B is latest in an increasing string of victims. After a fan threw a drink at her during an open-air Las Vegas concert, the “WAP” rapper responded by throwing her microphone at the concert-goer.

Grammy Award-winning singer Adele recently spoke out against the trend, daring someone to try something at one of her shows.

“Have you noticed how people are forgetting f-----g show etiquette at the moment,” she said at a recent concert.

“People just throwing sh*t on stage, have you seen them? I f-----g dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I’ll f-----g kill you.”

Last month, singer P!nk paused one of her shows in the UK to address a fan who had thrown a bag containing their mother’s ashes on stage.

Some stars even sustained minor injuries as a result of this ongoing trend.

Country singer Kelsea Ballerini walked off stage after she was hit in the face with a bracelet during a concert in Idaho.

The next day she posted: “Hi. I’m fine. Someone threw a bracelet, it hit me in the eye, and it more so just scared me than hurt me. We all have triggers and layers of fears way deeper than what is shown, and that’s why I walked offstage to calm down and make sure myself, band and crew and the crowd all felt safe to continue.”

Bebe Rexha wasn’t quite as lucky as Kelsea.

The “Meant to Be” singer was performing at her New York concert on June 18 when a fan hurled his cell phone at her, hitting her in the face, splitting her eyebrow and leaving her needing stitches.

A few days later, she posted photos of her black eye on Instagram. Making a reference to her hit song “I’m Good (Blue),” she wrote: “I’m good.”

Two weeks ago, rapper Latto was forced to put an unruly fan in their place at Rolling Loud Germany in Munich, Bavaria.

After a concert-goer threw an object on stage, the “Put It On Da Floor” rapper told them: “Want your a beat? Throw it again!”

Tribune Woman reader and avid concert-goer Lisa said the whole trend is very distasteful and disturbing.

“First, you are paying them to entertain you, so how can you be so disrespectful to insult them? If they quit the show, then what?”

Fellow music fan Krystal said, “It’s just so scary. I mean, you hear all about crowds getting out of control at concerts and it only takes one fool to throw something, then another fool decides he has to ‘protect’ his favourite artist, and then, bam! It won’t be safe for fans to be in the audience and for the artists to perform.”

Branelle, who loves attending live shows, added: “And then when the female artists run hot, then what? She gets called all kinds of names, like ‘b----. But who wants to be singing for people and they come at you? How wrong is that.”

Lanelle said she believes people have forgotten all about concert etiquette.

“I don’t think this was as prevalent before COVID. Since the pandemic, people suddenly don’t know how to act in public, it seems. Also, social media has made all these so-called fans feel entitled to the artist; they almost don’t see them as real human beings anymore. It’s shameful,” she said.