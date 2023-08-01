Toastmasters set to honour coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

COACH Yolett McPhee-McCuin, currently on a tour of Italy with her University of Mississippi Lady Rebels basketball programme, including Bahamian rookie Rhema Collins, said she’s excited to be returning home for the 2023 Golden Gala Award on August 18.

McPhee-McCuin, a native of Grand Bahama, will be honoured by Toastmasters International for turning the Ole Miss women’s basketball programme into national prominence under her leadership since 2018.

McPhee-McCuin, a former high school and college point guard, will accept the award and address attendees during a presentation at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar Resort and Convention Center in Nassau.

She joins an illustrious list of Golden Gavel honourees, including Dr Kenneth H Blanchard, Dr Joyce Brothers, Les Brown, Debbi Fields, Walter Cronkite, Stephen Covey, John C Maxwell, Anthony (Tony) Robbins and Zig Ziglar.

“I was definitely honoured, for sure, to receive the award. They caught me by surprise because I didn’t know that Toastmasters had the award and that they would think about honouring me,” stated McPhee-McCuin, as she took a break from her trip in Italy. “I felt great about it and it’s ironic that it’s going to be in the Bahamas. So I will end up getting a free flight home. I appreciate that. It’s always good when you can come home.”

As for the award, McPhee-McCuin said it’s listed pretty high on her achievement because she didn’t “expect it” and it showed that there is a “variety” because she’s not just a basketball coach, but she can make an impact in her community.

“It just allows me to continue to expand on my experience and my resume and my legacy, so I’m excited about it. I ‘ve also been very active in the community. I’ve already had one in Mississippi and I will announce one (today) that I will have in Grand Bahama.”

McPhee-McCiuin, the first Bahamian female player to earn a division one basketball scholarship, coached the Lady Rebels to their first Sweet 16 with 25-9 win-loss record last season as they made their third straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Ole Miss rewarded her with a new contract deal that runs through the 2026-27 season. McPhee-McCuin will make $1,035,000 in 2024, joining 11 other college coaches in pulling in a seven-figure salary.

While she’s happy to have been “paid” for her efforts, McPhee-McCuin noted that the work is just beginning in their quest to continue their path to success at the NCAA level.

It begins in Rome where McPhee-McCuin said they will play three games against Team Slammers-Iska in Rome, Spanish Select team in Florence and the Italian Select team on the coast of Naples, before they head back to the United States.

As she looks ahead to the team, McPhee-McCuin said she’s looking forward to integrating Collins into the flow of things with the Rebels women’s team.

“Rhema is going to be a star. It really depends on how we want to go with her freshman season,” McPhee-McCuin said. “It’s a little too early to say what that will be.

“But I can tell you one thing, she’s going to be a star. She’s going to bea big time player. I could see her representing the country in the future for sure.”

The Bahamian public will get an opportunity to see McPhee-McCuin coach Collins and the rest of the Rebels when they return home for the Battle 4 Atlantis in November at the Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island.

“We’re looking forward to it,” said McPhee-McCuin, whose Lady Rebels played in an exhibition series at the same venue last November.

Toastmasters International, in sending the information out on McPgee-McCuin, noted that throughout her coaching career, she impacted every community in which she coached, emphasizing an importance on community engagement, both through service and via dialogue with fans and supporters.

She puts an emphasis on teaching, developing, and inspiring through character-building and leadership, as best displayed by her trademark motto #NoCeilings, which serves as a rallying cry within her.

NoCeilings emphasizes living life without limits, especially to young women, focusing on what can be achieved on the court and in life. Through her non-profit foundation, No Ceilings with Coach Yo, she advocates for child development through education and athletics.

McPhee-McCuin has been featured in major publications such as The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Athletic. She has also been a feature speaker with organizations such as CBS Sports, NIKE, NCAA,

The Wall Street Journal, and Toastmasters International. A native of The Bahamas, McPhee-McCuin and her husband, Kelly McCuin, have two daughters: Yasmine and Yuri.

Toastmasters International’s most prestigious award, the Golden Gavel, has been presented annually since 1959. It recognizes an individual distinguished in the fields of communication and leadership.

