30 years of education

Albania Christian Academy celebrates its 30th this year and recently held its K4 Pre-school graduation under the Theme, “Building strong educational foundations for 30 years.”
The graduation ceremony ushered the young students into the next phase of their educational careers.
Koi Wilkinson was named Most Outstanding Graduate and Suri Bridgewater and Deborah Destinasse received Honours.
