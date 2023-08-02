Full scholarship for Timothy

Grand Bahama student Timothy Kemp has been awarded a full scholarship from Coca-Cola.

Timothy was the tenth recipient of the Carleton Williams Carribbean Bottling Company (CBC) Scholarship and said the opportunity will give him the chance to exceed academically and one day help his parents.

He said: “I understand and appreciate the significance of receiving the Carleton Williams Caribbean Bottling Company Scholarship, as this would help me to excel in life and in all that I do.

“I am a hard-working, diligent and persistent individual and this scholarship opportunity would give me the chance to be an exceeding intellectual and help my parents, just as they’ve helped me.”

Timothy is a recent graduate of Walter Parker Primary School and plans to attend Tabernacle Baptist Christian Academy next school year. In June, he completed a solo interview with a full panel of interviewers selected by Caribbean Bottling Company (CBC).

The scholarship was established to both celebrate Carleton Williams’ contribution to Caribbean Bottling Company (CBC), and to continue his legacy of investing in the community. The academic scholarship rotates annually between New Providence and Grand Bahama to one child graduating from a public primary school seeking attendance to a private high school.

Shannavieve Wallace, Timothy’s mother, said she was appreciative to CBC for selecting her son as this years recipient. She added that she is confident that he will make her proud.

She said: “It is with a profound and unique mixture of joy, gratitude, pride, excitement and privilege, that we the Kemp Family capitalise on this opportunity to express cordial thanks and appreciation to CBC for electing our son Timothy Kemp as this year’s recipient of the Carleton Williams Scholarship. We are extremely confident that he will make us all very proud.”

Jadrian Turnquest, marketing manager at CBC, said the company is pleased to play a role in the life and success of its recipients.

He said: “It is with great pleasure that CBC continues the Carleton Williams Caribbean Bottling Company Scholarship, and we are pleased to honor our tenth recipient – Timothy Kemp who is an outstanding young man with infinite potential, and we are pleased to play a role in their lives and wish them continued success.”