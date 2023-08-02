Govt providing VAT holiday on school items

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE Back to School VAT Holiday will be accessible from August 19 to September 10 this year, according to the Department of Inland Revenue.

Items such as personal computers, tablets, laptops, notebooks, uniforms, shoes, underwear, hair accessories, bookbags, and more will have a zero VAT rate.

The department said businesses participating in the holiday are asked to follow procedures.

A merchant can accommodate purchases on layaway at any time before the tax holiday. DIR officials said layaway purchases could be charged at the holiday prices only where the layaway is completed within the period during which the tax holiday is applicable.

Regarding technology gadgets, laptops, electronic book readers, tablets, and tower computers that are $3,000 or less will be included in the VAT-free holiday. Cell phones and video game consoles will not be included.

All clothing uniforms or uniform fabric for less than $100 per unit will be included.