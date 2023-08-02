Long delays arriving at LPIA as travellers left confused by new Customs declaration app

By LETRE SWEETING
DISGRUNTLED Bahamians said the customs declarations app required for residents returning through the Lynden Pindling International Airport is causing significant delays.
The government had advertised the app as a paperless way to traverse the declaration process more easily.
However, some residents said the experience of using the app frustrated them.
One traveller, Tribune features reporter Cara Hunt, said she had challenges declaring her items after easily downloading the app.
“I thought it was very confusing because it asks for the quantity of items, and I just wasn’t sure if it meant I had to upload every item individually, which, you know, for a woman coming back from shopping in the States is impossible, and I was trying to add stores, and it just was not working.
She said she waited until arriving at the LPIA for assistance.
“The customs lady there was super helpful,” she said. “She walked me through the entire app and my declaration, and she was very professional and patient.”
She said her camera for the app was challenging because it required her to change her phone’s settings.
“I used my exemption which made it super easy, but I don’t know how that would work if you had multiple things with different duty rates,” she said.
“I will say that it took me at least an hour to get help and make my declaration, have my bags checked because I came back on a full flight and everyone was confused and needed help.”
Cylestina Williams, who travelled twice in the last two months, said she was impressed with the helpfulness of the customs officers, but spent more than an hour in the airport going through the declaration process.
“I attempted to do it, but when it comes down to the toiletries, they asked me about all the different categories of stuff that I purchased,” she said. “I had toiletries, school supplies, baby clothes and I think I had candies.”
The next step involved Mrs Williams listing the number of items she purchased.
“The first time I did it, it was telling me that the amount I owe the government is over $3,000. I was like, what, this can’t be right. So I discarded that one and did it again, but it was still a very astronomical amount.
“I spent almost an hour trying to figure out this app. My husband was calling me and my eldest daughter called me. I thought this was going to be an easy thing.
“My husband was waiting outside for me almost an hour.”
A customs officer ultimately helped her.
“All in all, I now know how to work the app and it isn’t difficult, but I am tech savvy, I know a little bit,” she said. “But I don’t know how it’s going to be for those people who do not know. The questions that were posed by another lady that was filling it was, ‘what’s going to happen with the older generation? And what about the people who don’t have smart phones’?”
A third traveller said she and her husband experienced multiple challenges with the app, leading to an hour-and-a-half delay in the airport.
“I put the stuff in, not knowing what to,” she said. “I stood on the line, when I got to the front of the line, I found out that some things weren’t done correctly in the app.”
She said she was sent to the back of the room where three customs officers could assist.
“There was a line there as well,” she said. “The customs officers, they were all very helpful, but obviously there is an adjustment needed with getting used to this app and they don’t have it running smoothly as yet. Because of that, I probably spent about an hour and a half more than I would have spent in the airport.”
Her husband, who also travelled with her, said: “First of all, we missed our ride just because we weren’t quite up to date with the new system. So that was a whole process of correcting what we didn’t have according to the app. It is what it is, it’s something new, so I guess we’ll grow with it in time.”
Each traveller said their first experience with the app would make them handle the process better in the future. They encouraged travelling people to download the app ahead of their trip and fill it out daily with items purchased.
The Bahamas Customs Department officials were unavailable for comment up to press time.
The_Oracle 5 hours, 34 minutes ago
Typical remedial government app design and function. It does not account for all possibilities and does not seem to have the capacity to upload or store invoices for the typical Bahamian shopper. Expecting tourists to use it is laughable, adding to the negative experience on arrival. I was told "only for locals but tourists are encouraged to use it" How the hell are they informed ahead of time? Do they have roaming? do they even have data? phones? How robust is the Wifi at all airports? I see dozens of Bahamians and tourists alike sitting around trying to download first the app, second their declarable items. Another perfect example of Government ineptitude. For the record, the leakage of revenue must stop. I see a huge hole in this already but government may never figure it out.
moncurcool 5 hours, 24 minutes ago
What about those who don't have space on their phones to download another app? Are they supposed to delete apps to download this?
Only the Bahamas government makes the public do their jobs, and then stand by and take money from people.
bcitizen 4 hours, 55 minutes ago
First purchase when you hit Florida is to buy a bubbler and travel with that.
B_I_D___ 4 hours, 53 minutes ago
My family came through last week, while we did not use them (used my phone), it appears as if they have a few tablets set up against the wall for people who do not have phones or the app, to sign into and create their entry.
hj 4 hours, 45 minutes ago
Every few months politcians and high ranking civil cervants,not to mention the army of consultants, come up with these ideas that if anything shows how incompetent they really are. Apps that do not work, confusion to the Bahamian public,and anything that makes things complicated, just to show that the Bahamas is moving forward. Wonder who came up with this idea this time and who got the contract with the development of this app
B_I_D___ 4 hours, 14 minutes ago
I'm still waiting for the little old granny who has zero technical savvy and no phone or tablet to speak of, come busting through customs and be told they need to do everything online...
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 54 minutes ago
I'm now convinced they will never learn from any of these absolutist policy misfires.
Absolutism, moratoriums, are the opposite of adoption. Adoption happens because people want to.
this is design. From Geographyrealm.com "...Some urban planners utilize this information to create new trails, paving the desire paths that were once informal dirt or gravel footpaths. These planners understand that people have created a path that works for them and work to include this information in their designs.
Will never forget the advice of the FS on the launch of clicktoclear, "this how the system works, people just have to change the way they do things... "
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 53 minutes ago
They should have called their friend AI
zemilou 3 hours, 47 minutes ago
After exploring the Exempt app, I wondered if I'd even purchase anything the next time I traveled to the US. In the article and some of the comments, my fears that the process is both cumbersome and burdensome were confirmed.
As one who has to travel with a laptop, it would be helpful to have access by this means. At least, it would be possible to have multiple screens open.
A bit cynical but, if the majority of users were visitors, I bet the app would be considerably more user friendly; as in, say, type in your items and the price paid (e.g., KYODOLED Suggestion Box with Lock, $25.99 -- something clearly needed at LPIA) and have technology do the work for you.
Sickened 2 hours, 1 minute ago
It doesn't matter if you buy anything or not, as a Bahamian you still have to complete an electronic form in order to gain entry into the country. Cheaper to do a huge shop as you still have to wait in line behind everyone, even if you only have a briefcase and no luggage.
g9822033 3 hours, 17 minutes ago
The app is a disaster. It took me 90 minutes to do my last entry. I totally understand the benefit from the customs side but it has been at the expense of the customer experience.
ohdrap4 2 hours, 48 minutes ago
the tariff act is too difficult to comprehend. i have not traveled, but downloaded the app to look up customs duty rates.
I typed in "Chia seeds" . The result was "no country found" Sesame Seeds was 35%.
how would I fill the form?
Sickened 1 hour, 57 minutes ago
It doesn't really matter how you categorize an item unless you want to be exact, which is silly. Just pick something close, like nuts, and move on. Exactness only counts if you are bringing back a container of something. Often I just pick household items for my Walmart receipt and put the value of the receipt as the total. No need to breakdown every item on the receipt unless you want to capture the different percentages.
becks 1 hour, 30 minutes ago
The other problem is that if you are coming from a country other than the US then the SHOP drop down menu is useless since it won’t have most of the shops outside of the US.
The_Oracle 1 hour, 9 minutes ago
This ill conceieved app is no different than My Gateway, which sends me approvals for things applied for 8 months after I have long paid for and received them. The most recent I went to try and message them through the app, both links took me to some foreign language or gibberish language so I figure it got hacked. With Exempt at the end of the day, you still have to go to the counter agent, then cashier, and back to the counter to prove you went to the cashier, and the cashier or counter agent can't find your filing anyway. This will do little to stem the revenue leakage, much to make life here more difficult.
