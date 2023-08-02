Long delays arriving at LPIA as travellers left confused by new Customs declaration app

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

DISGRUNTLED Bahamians said the customs declarations app required for residents returning through the Lynden Pindling International Airport is causing significant delays.

The government had advertised the app as a paperless way to traverse the declaration process more easily.

However, some residents said the experience of using the app frustrated them.

One traveller, Tribune features reporter Cara Hunt, said she had challenges declaring her items after easily downloading the app.

“I thought it was very confusing because it asks for the quantity of items, and I just wasn’t sure if it meant I had to upload every item individually, which, you know, for a woman coming back from shopping in the States is impossible, and I was trying to add stores, and it just was not working.

She said she waited until arriving at the LPIA for assistance.

“The customs lady there was super helpful,” she said. “She walked me through the entire app and my declaration, and she was very professional and patient.”

She said her camera for the app was challenging because it required her to change her phone’s settings.

“I used my exemption which made it super easy, but I don’t know how that would work if you had multiple things with different duty rates,” she said.

“I will say that it took me at least an hour to get help and make my declaration, have my bags checked because I came back on a full flight and everyone was confused and needed help.”

Cylestina Williams, who travelled twice in the last two months, said she was impressed with the helpfulness of the customs officers, but spent more than an hour in the airport going through the declaration process.

“I attempted to do it, but when it comes down to the toiletries, they asked me about all the different categories of stuff that I purchased,” she said. “I had toiletries, school supplies, baby clothes and I think I had candies.”

The next step involved Mrs Williams listing the number of items she purchased.

“The first time I did it, it was telling me that the amount I owe the government is over $3,000. I was like, what, this can’t be right. So I discarded that one and did it again, but it was still a very astronomical amount.

“I spent almost an hour trying to figure out this app. My husband was calling me and my eldest daughter called me. I thought this was going to be an easy thing.

“My husband was waiting outside for me almost an hour.”

A customs officer ultimately helped her.

“All in all, I now know how to work the app and it isn’t difficult, but I am tech savvy, I know a little bit,” she said. “But I don’t know how it’s going to be for those people who do not know. The questions that were posed by another lady that was filling it was, ‘what’s going to happen with the older generation? And what about the people who don’t have smart phones’?”

A third traveller said she and her husband experienced multiple challenges with the app, leading to an hour-and-a-half delay in the airport.

“I put the stuff in, not knowing what to,” she said. “I stood on the line, when I got to the front of the line, I found out that some things weren’t done correctly in the app.”

She said she was sent to the back of the room where three customs officers could assist.

“There was a line there as well,” she said. “The customs officers, they were all very helpful, but obviously there is an adjustment needed with getting used to this app and they don’t have it running smoothly as yet. Because of that, I probably spent about an hour and a half more than I would have spent in the airport.”

Her husband, who also travelled with her, said: “First of all, we missed our ride just because we weren’t quite up to date with the new system. So that was a whole process of correcting what we didn’t have according to the app. It is what it is, it’s something new, so I guess we’ll grow with it in time.”

Each traveller said their first experience with the app would make them handle the process better in the future. They encouraged travelling people to download the app ahead of their trip and fill it out daily with items purchased.

The Bahamas Customs Department officials were unavailable for comment up to press time.