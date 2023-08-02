Pirates tie the game with buzzer-beater against visiting VMI team to force overtime

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

STEPHAN Smith canned a buzzer-beating three-pointer for the Pirates to tie their game at 98-98 against the visiting Virginia Military Institute to force overtime last night.

But VMI, coming off a one-point loss to the Raw Talent Elite in the opener of the Bahamas Basketball Federation’s Summer of Thunder Basketball Tournament on Sunday, opted not to play the extra period as the floor was a bit too slippery inside the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium.

Despite not having an outright winner of the game, Smith said he was delighted to be able to put the Pirates in a position to play for it in overtime.

“I just wanted to get a little breathing space so that I could get the shot off,” said Smith, who dribbled the ball over the half-court line and separated himself from the defender for the desperation shot. “I believed in myself. I believed that it was going to go in and it did.”

The VMI team opted not to speak after the game. They were a little bit frustrated that the game had to be stopped constantly as officials, and even their team, had to wipe up the moisture on the court.

Smith said hopefully this will inspire his Pirates team-mates to play even harder as the tournament continues for the rest of the month.

To go along with his big shot, Smith finished the game with 10 points.

Valentino Simon led their attack with a game high 36 points, eight rebounds and three assists, Christopher Stuart had 22 points and five rebounds and Randy Miller added 10 points with 11 rebounds.

Virginia Military had a more balanced scoring attack with six players in double figures.

Corey Chesey had 19 points and eight rebounds, Brennan Watkins had 18 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals, Koree Cotton had 14 points and five rebounds with two steals, Maurice Wright Jr had 13 points, four rebounds, four steals and two assists.

And Taeshaud Jackson Jr had 12 points, 16 rebounds and five assists and Tyran Cook also contributed 12 points.

VMI build their biggest lead of 11 points (14-3) in the first quarter, but the Pirates rallied back for their biggest margin at six (65-59 in the fourth to make it a close ball game.

The tournament now switches to the Imperial Ballroom at the Atlantis resort on Paradise Island on Friday.

BC Zalgiris Kaunas will take on the University of South Carolinas at 2pm. Then at 6pm, Bahamian Frederick King and the Creighton University will face the Raw Talent Elite.