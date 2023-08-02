Ricardo Smith elected as NPBA president

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

RICARDO Smith and his Basketball Beyond Boundaries group were elected to serve as executives of the New Providence Basketball Association for the next four years.

During the NPBA’s annual general meeting and election of officers last night at the Ministry of Education, Smith dethroned incumbent James Price 7-3 to take on the new role as president.

Going in unopposed were Mario Pickstock as first vice president, Donillo Culmer as second vice, Ryan Turnquest as third vice and Sterling Pratt as fourth vice presidents.

Request Sands beat out incumbent Rochelle Kemp 6-5 in the closest margin of victory for the post of secretary. Quisheda McKenzie went in unopposed as the assistant secretary.

For the post of treasurer, Jason Oliver claimed the spot over incumbent Sophia Hunter 8-1 with two spoiled ballots not counted by presiding officer Eugene Horton, the president of the Bahamas Basketball Federation.

Elected as the new commissioner is Dwayne McGregor, who will be assisted by Kevin ‘Island’ McPhee. They both went in unopposed along with broadcaster Marcellus Hall as the public relations officer.

Smith, a political activist, who once ran a semi-professional basketball team that was based between the Bahamas and Florida, provided a 10-point plan that he hopes to implement during the first year of his tenure in office.

They are as follows:

1) Provide $10,000 cash for the division one champions.

2) Carry the season opening game live on TV and other social media outlets.

3) Host big game nights for each division one teams.

4) Bring back the All-Star games with special events surrounding the All-Star Week with incentives for players and fans.

5) Host two new fundraisers geared to raising funds to support the league and new initiatives.

6) Have water and sport provide sport drinks and water for teams during all games during the 2023/2024 season.

7) Within the first 100 days open a NPBA Business Office.

8) Provide full 2023/2024 season schedule with half time activities and attractions and get new marketing advertising strategy.

9) Re-introduce the Summer Program with a new name - Project Phoenix - and brand new program.

10) Introduce new division II team collegiate tour alone with all Division one team Super Sports Tour.