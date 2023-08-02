Sports Notes

BASKETBALL
CLINIC
THE #NoCeilings with Coach Yo Foundation will hold a free basketball clinic at the Basil Neymour Court in Coral Gardens, Grand Bahama, 2-5pm on August 13.
The clinic will be conducted by Grand Bahamian Yolett McPhee-McCuin, who is the head coach of the Ole Miss Lady Rebels basketball team.
There will be three sessions for students of kindergarten to grade 1 from 2-2:30pm, grades 2-4 from 3:3:45 pm and grades 5-6 from 4-5 pm.
Each participant is being asked to come properly dressed in their basketball gear and bring their own basketball.
BASKETBALL
BGDBA ACTION
THE Bahamas Government Departmental Basketball Association continued its regular season action on Monday night at the AF Adderley Gymnasium.
• Here’s a look
at the games
played:
Real Deal Rangers 71, Customs Taxmen 40: Kenrio I graham scored 14 points to lead the Rangers to victory.
Airport Authority Avengers 70, Bamboo Shack Patrollers 66: Cameron Chery scored 24 points to lead the Avengers to victory.
TONIGHT
7:30pm - Police Enforcers vs Beat & Teach Clinic Sharks.
8:30pm - Police Crimestoppers vs Baintown Shark Patrollers.
FRIDAY
7pm - Police Royals vs Customs Taxmen.
8pm - BDOCS Challengers vs MOYSC Panthers.
9pm - Airport Authority Avengers vs Bains & Grants Town Cybots.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID