Sports Notes

BASKETBALL

CLINIC

THE #NoCeilings with Coach Yo Foundation will hold a free basketball clinic at the Basil Neymour Court in Coral Gardens, Grand Bahama, 2-5pm on August 13.

The clinic will be conducted by Grand Bahamian Yolett McPhee-McCuin, who is the head coach of the Ole Miss Lady Rebels basketball team.

There will be three sessions for students of kindergarten to grade 1 from 2-2:30pm, grades 2-4 from 3:3:45 pm and grades 5-6 from 4-5 pm.

Each participant is being asked to come properly dressed in their basketball gear and bring their own basketball.

BASKETBALL

BGDBA ACTION

THE Bahamas Government Departmental Basketball Association continued its regular season action on Monday night at the AF Adderley Gymnasium.

• Here’s a look

at the games

played:

Real Deal Rangers 71, Customs Taxmen 40: Kenrio I graham scored 14 points to lead the Rangers to victory.

Airport Authority Avengers 70, Bamboo Shack Patrollers 66: Cameron Chery scored 24 points to lead the Avengers to victory.

TONIGHT

7:30pm - Police Enforcers vs Beat & Teach Clinic Sharks.

8:30pm - Police Crimestoppers vs Baintown Shark Patrollers.

FRIDAY

7pm - Police Royals vs Customs Taxmen.

8pm - BDOCS Challengers vs MOYSC Panthers.

9pm - Airport Authority Avengers vs Bains & Grants Town Cybots.