Student spotlight

Christina Adderley is recent engine graduate of the LJM Maritime Academy.

Christina hails from Eleuthera and was always enchanted by the water and the cruise ships in the local harbour.

She enjoys reading, fixing cars, traveling, learning new languages, assisting her father in his welding workshop and is always looking to expand her engineering knowledge.



Christina would like to one day work as a marine engineer onboard.

A fun fact about her is that she is a triplet.

