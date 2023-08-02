‘WE’LL SEND TROOPS TO HAITI’: 150 personnel will be sent - but only IF the UN passes resolution

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune News Editor
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
THE Bahamas is committed to sending 150 officers to Haiti as part of a multi-national force to curb the violence in that country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press statement yesterday.
The commitment marks an evolution in the Davis administration’s public stance on the matter. Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis previously said leaders hoped “boots on the ground will not be necessary” in Haiti.
Privately, officials acknowledged yesterday that a multi-national force in Haiti is far from certain and faces a significant barrier: Russia and China, with their veto powers, may not support a UN Security Council resolution establishing the force. The resolution is the condition for The Bahamas’ involvement.
“We now urge the passing of a UN Security Council Resolution in support of this force,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.
Asked who would comprise the group of people sent to Haiti, Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell said defence force officers “mainly”.
“The Royal Bahamas Defence Force prepares for all eventualities,” RBDF Commodore Raymond King said yesterday. “I was made aware of the article from a Kenyan news source today. However, I have not been advised from the government on that matter as purported.”
The Bahamas’ commitment comes after Kenya said it would send 1,000 police officers to lead a multi-national force in Haiti. Kenya said it would launch an assessment mission in Haiti in the coming weeks and, through the support of a UNSC resolution, send officers to help train and assist Haiti’s police “to restore normalcy in the country and protect strategic installations”.
After Kenya’s announcement, the United States said it would soon introduce a resolution to the UNSC authorising a multi-national force to Haiti. The US recently announced the withdrawal of nonemergency personnel from its embassy in Port-au-Prince and has urged US residents to leave that country.
For months, Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry has called for a “specialised armed force” from other countries to curb the crisis in his country. According to the US State Department, the chaos there is worsening, with high reports of kidnapping, crime, civil unrest and poor health care infrastructure.
“The Bahamas looks forward to working with Kenya and other partners in Haiti to assist in efforts to bring about peace and stability,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. “We appreciate that this is, as the Kenyan Foreign Minister Alfred Mutua stated, a decision to ‘stand with persons of African descent across the world, including in the Caribbean, and aligns with the African Union’s diaspora policy and our own commitment to Pan Africanism’. We also look forward to cooperating with hemispheric partners, including the United States and Canada.”
“The Bahamas will continue to support the CARICOM-led Eminent Persons Group, which includes former Prime Ministers Perry Christie, Dr Kenny Anthony of St Lucia, and Bruce Golding of Jamaica, and the Organisation of American States’ Haiti Working Group chaired by Trinidad and Tobago. These regional and Diasporic approaches to addressing insecurity caused by gang violence are critical to creating a safe space to foster political consensus and to restore democratic order.”
Between 1994 and 1996, 141 defence force officers conducted security operations in Haiti as part of a United Nations peacekeeping operation.
Comments
bahamianson 6 hours, 46 minutes ago
One gang in Haiti is 10 times 150. What are they going to do but make face for us.
bahamianson 6 hours, 42 minutes ago
One gang in Haiti is 10 times 150. What are they going to do but make face for us. If you want to do business in Haiti, you pay the gangs a business license. How Comical. They put themselves in this position. Start with the small stuff and have penalties. Teach children to have respect for authority. Spank children when they are rude. Yes, spank children. For those whom head is way up the woke butt, look around the world and tell me we are.better off because of the lack of spanking. I dare you to say , we are. Spank, return to who we were as Bahamians. It worked!!!
ExposedU2C 6 hours, 33 minutes ago
The objective is for these RBDF officers to be 'hardened' by their tour of duty in Haiti so that when they return to The Bahamas they will not hesitate to inflict misery and cruelty on us when ordered to do so by the foreign agents who now have complete control of our government.
For decades now our parliamentary leaders, like U.S. congressional leaders, have been doing as the Chinese Community Party (CCP) tells them to do. Corrupt Vomit Christie and Roly-Poly Davis are among the chief puppets of the very ruthless Chairman Xi Jinping and his evil communist regime.
The CCP long ago figured out that elected and other senior government officials around the world, especially in majority black countries, are vulnerable to being easily compromised by influential money and 'special' favours, to the point where they are no longer responsive or accountable to the citizenry.
Since 1992 the socialism of SLOP has slowly but surely been replaced by communist driven proxy totalitarianism from Bejiing.
TalRussell 5 hours, 37 minutes ago
Voodoo when the head of CARICOM --- Orders dispatching the colony's sons' and daughters' to fight on Haitian soil.--- Hope they've held onto the supply of the unused Hurricane Dorian and COVID body bags
ExposedU2C 5 hours, 16 minutes ago
It's no secret that the CCP effectively 'own' a super majority of the CARICOM leaders.
birdiestrachan 5 hours, 28 minutes ago
This will be the PLP biggest mistake I hope Mr MITCHELL WILL BE IN THE GROUP THAT IS SENT ! THE Bahamas has an out of control rape situation it is enough all ready
Sickened 2 hours, 22 minutes ago
That's all of them.
themessenger 29 minutes ago
Is this the same @birdiestrachan that was just two hours ago dismissing the Cornish rape allegations as a "sweetheart situation" postulating that sweetheart rape doesn't exist? Make up your mind Birdie, obviously raping your sweetheart doesn't feature in your definition of rape.
birdiestrachan 4 hours, 56 minutes ago
Why would Mr Mitchell make such a statment and he has not even spoken to Mr, king did he speak to Mr Davis ,
TalRussell 4 hours, 34 minutes ago
Comrades, this is clearly troubling that for the first time since the Bahamaland became a British crown colony in 1718, --- Has it ordered troops be brought into a overseas gang fight. --- If 'tis your wish to remain a neutral grouping of peaceful out islands --- We should not become a party to a CARICOM led military solution.
stillwaters 4 hours, 1 minute ago
Haiti has over 13 million people by now....each gang probably has tens of thousands of fierce members. How in the world can sending 150 ill -trained officers even help?
TalRussell 3 hours, 29 minutes ago
@Comrade StillWaters, incresed risk for inviting Haiti's gangs to expand northwest of the island of Hispaniola.
stillwaters 1 hour, 52 minutes ago
It's like sending a dog to fight a tiger though
themessenger 27 minutes ago
Just ask the Dominicans Tal, they been keeping them in check for a long time.
ted4bz 3 hours, 31 minutes ago
US runs the UN, so just say if our imperial master orders the Bahamas government to do so. Nonsense.
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 29 minutes ago
The day they send them I hope they are ready to see a damaged Bahamian flag. You cant send young men into a war and pretend the best case scenario will always happen. If you commit, be prepared to deal with the worst. That's as much as I'll say
Sickened 2 hours, 17 minutes ago
This will be an utter disaster for any country sending in troops. The gangs of Haiti will not tolerate it and will destroy any opposing force. This war with the outside will only unite many of the gangs together in order to repel the enemy. I hope our boys are issued chain mail as well as bullet proof vests because they are going to be assaulted with both bullets and cutlass.
TalRussell 1 hour, 55 minutes ago
Comrades, I concluders' that the decision by the colony's premiership is to move troops overseas into Haiti's gangster battles,--- Has chosen the canvas that will prevent his dream to paint a Bahamaland Republic. --- A newfound rise in fear of the untravelled going' follow him around from this day forward --- Sprunging' out fear amongst the colony's popoulacesiznrys'.
