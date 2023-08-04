‘25 cent bus fare rise? Not approved by us,’ says ministry

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

THE Ministry of Transport and Housing said it had not approved a 25 cent bus fare increase.

A letter on social media from the Bahamas Unified Bus Drivers Union claimed that bus fares would increase by 25 cents for adults and students while rates for senior citizens would remain unchanged as of August 14.

The union claimed the Ministry of Transport sanctioned the increase.

However, in a statement last night, the ministry denied this and said a series of public consultations will be held to determine the way forward.

The ministry said the government had not deliberated on a date to implement an increase in fares.

“As a demonstration of the ministry’s sensitivity to the plight of franchise owners and bus drivers, relief was provided through licensing fee waivers in October 2022 and May 2023,” the ministry said.

“In short order, a series of public consultations will be held with a view to creating a more modern and reliable public bus system in New Providence.

“The consultations will include a further review of fares, passenger safety and service standards.

“Discussions will continue with all stakeholders on various proposals while ensuring that public transportation remains affordable to all users.”

Bus drivers have been demanding a fare increase. Their union previously proposed increasing fares for adults from $1.25 to $2, for seniors from 75 cents to $1, and for junior and senior high school students from $1 to 1.25.

Yesterday, some bus passengers said they would support a fare increase.

“I don’t feel any way about it because they are working for their money, so if I want to get to work, I’ll get to work,” said one woman at a bus stop on Bay Street.

“Now that doesn’t mean it’s not rough. It is rough, but everybody has it rough. So, a $1.50 won’t mean nothing.”

“Now the bus system has to get fixed. I feel a lot of ways about that, and they have to take some of these drivers off the road that don’t have no courtesy. Now that’s what I have a problem with. I don’t have a problem paying $1.50.”

Another passenger said: “I really agree with them. They need it. They really need it.”