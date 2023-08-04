Fishing Hole Road Bridge reopens after remediation

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE Fishing Hole Road Bridge reopened on Thursday following the completion of emergency remediation work of the causeway at Hawksbill Creek.

The causeway was opened around 7am to the motoring public.

According to a press statement by the Ministry of Public Works and Utilities, Fishing Hole Road Bridge provides a crucial link between West and East Grand Bahama.

The contractor, Bahamas Hot Mix, completed all the necessary road construction works. The initial concrete road surface was replaced with an asphalt surface.

Representatives from the Grand Bahama Port Authority and the Ministry of Public Works inspected the completed works to ensure the quality and safety.

The public is urged to observe traffic signs and road markings and adhere to the speed limit.

The Fishing Hole Road bridge was closed for repairs on December 28, 2022, after several “slip and slide” accidents on a section of the overpass. It was determined that an immediate oil slick on the initial concrete surface and rainy conditions made driving hazardous for motorists.