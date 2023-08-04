Greg Christie Memorial Softball Tourney August 10

THE Greg Christie Memorial Softball Tournament is in its third year and organisers are excited to know that the tournament continues to grow and expose our future softball talent.

Competition commence on Thursday, August 10th. at 5:30 at Emera Park, Queens Highway and ends with the championship on August 13th. at 1 pm.



Christie was Consultant for Rising Stars and a true Pioneer in the sport of softball locally and internationally. This year we will host seven teams, three in the 12U division, namely, Girls like Diamonds who are the defending 2022 champions, the Abaco Pink Panthers and our very own, Rising Stars.

In the 16U division, coordinator Yvonne Lockhart said they will see for the first time the Crucian Elite, from St. Croix, US Virgin Island, Sunshine Auto out of New Providence, Abaco Pink Panthers and Rising Stars.

“Our objective is to continue attracting more international teams that will expose our athletes to a much higher level of competition not often seen at home,” Lockhart said.

“It is our hope and dreams that our athletes will continue to grow and develop their softball skills some of whom desire to play college softball and in the years to come be in a position to assist in putting the Bahamas back on the WBSC softball chart. We anticipate an exciting competition and encourage the general public to come out and support these athletes.”