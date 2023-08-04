High Rock Seafest this Monday

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMIAN entertainers KB and D-Mac will be performing at the 17th annual High Rock Seafest on Monday, August 7, at the East End Primary School grounds in High Rock.

The festivities will begin at 11am, and there will be lots of seafood, games and live entertainment.

Elaine Smith, coordinator of groups and events at the Ministry of Tourism Investment and Aviation, said the ministry supports heritage events that foster cultural exchange between residents and visitors.

“We are proud to partner with the High Rock Seafest Association," she said.

The Ministry of Tourism has assisted with organising live entertainment and will be providing free transportation to visiting guests.

Seafest organiser Nolan Bartlett and his team have been successfully organising the event for the past 17 years.

Leyland Laing, Seafest public relations officer, said people can expect to indulge in all things seafood from conch, lobster, fish, and maybe even some octopus.

In addition to headline performers KB and D-Mac, he said the Royal Bahamas Police Force Pop Band and several local artists will be performing live. And there also will be lots of fun for the kids, including a bouncing castle, and cool treats.

He thanked the Ministry of Tourism and its sponsors, including the Bahamian Brewery Beverage Company, Flamingo Air, and the Member of Parliament for East Grand Bahama Kwasi Thompson.

Mr Thompson said that festivals are something that East End residents look forward to every year because it helps to boost economic activity in the various communities in the East Grand Bahama constituency.

He commended Seafest organiser Nolan Bartlett and his team for their community spirit.

“I am always encouraged when I see that members of the community can come together and put on these festivals. It means a lot to the High Rock and East Grand Bahama,” said Mr Thompson.

The MP encouraged Grand Bahama residents to support the event.

MP Thompson said: “It will bring a huge economic boost for High Rock. This is a community effort, and it is not only about a party but raising awareness and funds to put back into the community.”

High Rock was one of the hardest-hit communities during Hurricane Dorian in 2019. Many residents have returned and are still rebuilding.