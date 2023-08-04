Investigation ongoing after Buckeye oil spill

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Environment and Natural Resources Minister Vaughn Miller said investigations remain active and ongoing into the fuel oil spill at Buckeye Bahamas Hub off Pinder’s Point, Grand Bahama.

He indicated there is a possibility that penalties might be levied.

“Once all of our findings have been submitted, and the department makes the decision and submits it and its recommendations to the Office of Attorney General, then based on that, we determine what we will do,” he said.

“But, we always operate under the principle that the polluter pays. And depending on the extent of it depends on how much the polluter pays.”

Mr Miller, who is also serving as Acting Minister of Transport and Housing, along with Acting Minister for Grand Bahama Senator Michael Halkitis State Minister for Finance, met senior management at Buckeye on Thursday.

During a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister in Freeport, the minister said every effort is being made to protect the lives and livelihood of people in the immediate communities of North Bahamia, Pinder’s Point, and Hunters, and areas of Grand Bahama in general.

“The Government of the Bahamas is acutely aware of the impact of these types of incidents on our environment and the lives of our people.

“The preservation of the environment remains a priority of the Davis administration,” he said.

The government agencies leading the investigation are the Port Department, the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection, and the Department of Environmental Health Services.

They have conducted aerial surveillance of the area, completed a site visit by boat to view the oil sheen on the water, and visited the site where the fuel oil spill occurred at the jetty.

Buckeye is cooperating with the investigating agencies.

The company has reported that the spill occurred at approximately 5.54am on August 2 during a flushing operation to facilitate the transfer of products between two tanks at the terminal.

Within minutes of the transfer commencing, the product fuel from loading arm 82 which was inactive and in the stowed position at the time of the incident began spraying out.

This resulted in approximately five to ten barrels of product fuel spraying out. It is estimated that between two and three barrels of the product went into the water.

Buckeye immediately suspended the line flushing operations and initiated containment and recovery efforts.

Oil sheen observed on the surface of water travelled westward and out to sea.

Arana Pyfrom, deputy director at the Department of Environment Planning and Protection, determined that from their investigations the spill took place three-quarters of a mile from the shore.

However, they have not yet fully determined the exact width of the spread of oil sheen, which might appear larger from the air than in actuality, he reported.

Residents are advised to contact the ministry or Buckeye if they see any fuel oil or substances on the beach and shoreline.

Public analyst Anthony Ryan, of the Department of Environmental Health Services, said residents in the affected areas and communities should be vigilant.

I would stay away right now and just allow a few days for the flushing out to sea,” he said.

The sheen, Ryan said, will eventually dissipate over time.

“When you have a spill like this out to sea that is spread out wide, it is very difficult … to try to clean it all up at once,” he explained.

“We are vigilant and looking at this. Our department in Grand Bahama is on the lookout as well. So, we cannot say where this (the oil sheen) will go.”

“But so far we are in good shape, and the company is doing what we request them to do, and they have taken the right actions,” said Mr Ryan.

Vern Wright, acting Port Controller of the Port Department, said the National Oil Advisory Committee is headed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transport and Housing and consists of representatives from a number of agencies, including the Attorney General’s Office, and NGOs such as the Bahamas National Trust.

Mr Wright said penalties from incidents are determined under the office of the Attorney General.

Mr Miller believes that polluters should pay.

“I am always one for that, if the polluter can afford it then the polluter should pay it. We just have to enforce it.

“But we operate under the principle the polluter pays and whatever the findings are, if the polluter should be paying, the polluter will pay,” he said.