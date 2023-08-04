Man charged with indecent assault, possession of child pornography

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN from Abaco was granted bail after he was accused of touching a 9-year-old girl’s private parts and having nude images of a 17-year-old girl on his phone in Green Turtle Cay last week.

Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain charged Samuel Russell, 55, with indecent assault and possession of child pornography.

Russell allegedly touched a 9-year-old girl’s private parts and gave her a full body message on July 29.

The following day police allegedly discovered that the accused was exchanging nudes with another underaged girl after images of a 17-year-old girl engaged in sexual acts were found on his phone.

After pleading not guilty to the offences and as there was no objection to bail, the accused was granted $8,000 bail with one surety.

Russell’s trial begins on October 2.