Man jailed after admitting escape from Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A man facing pending murder and armed robbery charges was sentenced to six months in prison after he admitted to escaping from Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre last month.

Magistrate Raquel Whyms charged Travis Major, 19, with escape.

Major escaped from the Sandilands centre on July 31 while attending a group therapy session.

After pleading guilty to the offence, Major was sentenced to six months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.