Ministry launches emergency water extraction plan to address flooding

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

THE Ministry of Works has launched an emergency water extraction plan to better address flooding and other water issues caused by extreme weather conditions.

The Ministry's Emergency Water Extraction Plan, which commenced last week, will be focused primarily on those low-lying areas in New Providence that have historically suffered from extreme flooding, such as Pinewood, Nassau Village, and Bay Street.

The Ministry said in a press release that the plan is designed to mitigate issues such as overwhelmed local drainage systems and extensive water logging, which pose significant challenges to residents and motorists.

"The Ministry Of Works and Utilities immediately implemented its emergency flood mitigation plan which involved the contracting of several pump trucks designed to rapidly remove excess water from inundated areas.

"As Ministry officials are mindful of the escalating intensity and frequency of these weather events, this emergency exercise is not a long-term solution.

"It is envisaged that with improved urban planning and proactive measures to combat the impacts of climate change, the Ministry will solidify its flood and drainage plan to ensure that the areas prone to flooding are more resilient."

This latest initiative comes two months into the hurricane season after many throughout the islands of The Bahamas have seen extensive damage to their businesses and homes due to extensive rain and flooding.

In June, a Royal Navy vessel was called in to help pump out water from severely flooded areas in Exuma.

The island experienced knee-high floods gushing through the streets, roads cut off, and cars submerged under muddy water. Some residents were stuck in their homes due to the flooding.