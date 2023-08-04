'Substantial progress' in fuel oil spill clean-up

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Buckeye Partners are reporting "substantial progress" in the recovery and clean-up of the fuel oil spill at its marine terminal in Grand Bahama.

The company indicated in a statement issued on Friday afternoon that there has been no known impact on the shoreline or surrounding environment.

“Buckeye is continuously monitoring the area and undertaking residual cleanup measures wherever necessary,” it reported.

On Wednesday, August 2, an estimated two to three barrels of fuel oil spilled in waters off Pinder’s Point. The incident occurred at the jetty around 5.54pm during a flushing operation to facilitate the transfer of product between two tanks.

Booms were promptly deployed and efforts were initiated for product recovery. However, there was an oil sheen observed on the water that spread west and out to sea.

The government was notified and is investigating and monitoring the situation.

Buckeye has said it will continue to work closely with the government and applicable regulatory agencies throughout its comprehensive investigation process.

“Buckeye appreciates the immediate support from emergency responders and local agencies as we worked to address the incident as efficiently and effectively as possible. We continue to prioritize the safety of our workforce, the communities in which we operate, and the environment above all,” said the company.