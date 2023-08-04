Thank you gift to school

Thanks to a donation by The Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Anglican Cursillo Ministry, four classrooms on the H Block of St Anne’s School were outfitted with ductless air condition units last month.

The school board installed hurricane-proof windows to ensure the efficient operation of the units.

These classrooms, along with the adjacent bathrooms, have been used by the Cursillo Ministry for years when they host Men and Women Cursillo Weekends in a long-standing partnership with the school.

Principal Quinn McCartney said: “In September, our students will return to these renovated and air-conditioned classrooms. It is hoped that through the generosity of others, the remaining classrooms in the H Block, and other classrooms, will be air conditioned.

“The principal, faculty, staff and especially our students of St Anne’s School sincerely thank the Cursillo Ministry for their gift.”

The Cursillo Ministry focuses on showing Christian laypeople how to become effective Christian leaders over the course of a three-day weekend.

The weekend includes 15 talks, called rollos, which are given by priests and by laypeople. The major emphasis of the weekend is to ask participants to take what they have learned back into the world, on what is known as the “fourth day”.