‘Uncle Lou’ Adderley set to be inducted October 14

THE late Deacon Leviticus ‘Uncle Lou’ Adderley will be among 10 individuals and one team to be inducted into Saint John’s University’s J-Club Hall of Honour on Saturday, October 14, as part of Homecoming festivities.

This year’s class was selected by a vote of the J-Club’s board of directors, who considered nominations which can be made by any club member.

Founded in 1959, the J-Club is a dues-based booster organisation of former Johnnie student-athletes, parents and fans, and plays a key role in supporting SJU varsity programs, intramurals and club sports.

Adderley, a graduate of the class of 1955, was considered a rare MIAC individual champion in two sports at SJU.

Adderley was a three-time conference champion in tennis and won the MIAC wrestling title at 130 pounds as a junior in 1954. He was on track to repeat his championship as a senior in 1955, but he suffered a back injury in his semifinal win and had to medical forfeit the championship match.

After graduating in 1955, he returned to The Bahamas where he served as a coach and as the director of athletics at Saint Augustine’s College, a secondary school for grades 7-12.

He will be enshrined in the class that includes Paul Bernabei ‘69 (baseball); Darwin Dumonceaux ‘99:(track and field); Chris Erichsen ‘08 (cross country/indoor/outdoor track-and field); Terry Haws (wrestling) and Tom Kubinski ‘86:(swimming); Matt McGovern ‘01:(golf); Chris Palmer ‘96 (football/baseball);

Joining them will be the 2003 football team and Fr. Dunstan Tucker ‘25, OSB who will be awarded the J-Club Distinguished Service Award.

