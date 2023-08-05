PM: No 'positive progress' with Grand Bahama Port Authority

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said he does not think there has been any “positive progress” with Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) thus far.

He made the comment when asked by reporters for an update on the GBPA and invoices sent to them.

In June, he accused the GBPA of failing to repay costs the government has incurred in providing public services in Freeport despite being billed for these expenses.

He indicated that the government had began to invoice the GBPA for reimbursable expenses as calculated by an independent accounting firm.

The GBPA, however, said “it is yet to be satisfied” that the debt claims are supported by credible evidence and added that the matter is being reviewed and that the claims will be addressed later.

Pressed on the issue, the Prime Minister told reporters on Friday: “I have to ask my Attorney General, but we are committed to ensuring that the Grand Bahama promise is delivered and fulfilled and we will not relent until we put in place a proper pathway to fulfilling that promise.”

Asked if he thought there any progress by GBPA since the last time, he admitted: “I don't think there's been any progress on the part of the port authority.”

Mr Davis previously said his administration would take decisive action on the port declaring that the Hawksbill Creek Agreement, once key to Grand Bahama’s prosperity, no longer works.