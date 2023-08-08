84-year-old woman dies in car crash in Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Staff Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

An 84-year-old Grand Bahama woman died in hospital on Sunday after a two-car collision on Saturday.

Although police have not confirmed the woman’s identity, The Tribune understands she is Joyce Evans, of Abaco Drive, Hawksbill.

The second victim, a male driver taken to the hospital, was treated and discharged.

According to reports, the accident happened around 1pm on East Mall Drive involving a grey-coloured Honda Accord driven by the deceased and a black-coloured Chevrolet Cruz driven by a man.

Preliminary reports indicate that the Honda Accord was travelling south along East Mall, and the driver of the black Chevrolet Cruz was north along East Mall when the two collided.

Fire officials were called to the scene to extricate the woman trapped in the vehicle using the Jaws of Life.

Both drivers sustained severe injuries and were taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital, where the woman died of her injuries on Sunday.