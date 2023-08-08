Arawak X ‘still operating’ despite eviction notice

• Chief executive says company operating from building it owns
• Says payments fell behind due to legal wrangle’s effect on funds
• Notice was posted to door saying landlord had changed the locks
By YOURI KEMP
Tribune Business Reporter
ykemp@tribunemedia.net
Arawak X is still operating despite an eviction notice on their doors in their Sandy Port offices, its chief executive said.
The crowdfunding platform has instead moved to its own building off Joe Farrington Road, with the company attributing the payment delay to legal issues being ironed out with one of its financiers.
CEO D’Arcy Rahming Sr told Tribune Business that despite the notice on the door, the company has not been evicted, but made the decision to operate in a building it owns rather than incurring more costs at its Sandy Port Investor Education Centre.
Mr Rahming was responding to Tribune Business queries on an eviction notice from the Sandy Port Development Company circulating on social media that was posted on the crowdfunding platform’s doors.
The letter, which was undated, said: “Notice to Tenant: The Landlord has changed the locks, do not enter the premise. We hereby serve notice that the tenant is in default of the lease, and we request that you cure the default. Sandy Port Development Company.”
Mr Rahming said: “We are a Fin-Tech company and designed to operate remotely as we did during the pandemic. However, because we want direct contact with our customers, investors and people who come and see us we have the offices in Sandy Port.”
He added: “We are operating fully and we are transitioning our operations centre to a building that we own.”
There are no active issues on Arawak X currently and the company’s Bank of The Bahamas accounts were ordered unfrozen on May 16, 2023, by Justice Simone Fitzcharles after six months due to a legal dispute Arawak X’s parent company, MDollaz, had with a former financier - one-time Colina Insurance Company president, James Campbell, in a battle for control of the crowdfunding platform.
Mr Rahming said: “During this time we haven’t been able to generate any revenues or put any funds into the company. We recognise the impact of our Sandy Port offices as a Community Investor Education Centre and we intend to be reopening that shortly as well.
“We fell behind in our bill because during this takeover, audit and examination period we haven’t been able to generate any revenue or inject any funds, including our own into the company.”
Despite having won in court against Campbell, Mr Rahming said they are still undergoing further examinations to ensure the company is operating in a manner that is “acceptable and consistent” with the jurisdiction.
Arawak X is awaiting Securities Commission of The Bahamas approval to list 28 companies on the crowdfunding exchange, the company said in an email to subscribers earlier this month.
TalRussell 17 hours, 29 minutes ago
....Whilst changed locks 'tis another log must be added to its growing negatives, --- My true feelings about ARAWAK X. ---- Not paying office rent is irrelevant. --- This is not about anything other than why there needs to be more illuminations.as to, --- Why a 'block of 28 stock listings' listings is being held back by BISX. --- Yes?
ThisIsOurs 12 hours, 19 minutes ago
"in a battle for control of the crowdfunding platform."
I wonder what the dispute was about, but the fact that a financier is willing to battle in court says they see value in the platform. They do need to address some issues with education, they made a statement some time ago that they had issues collecting all the money pledged. I hear too many companies pitching investment like snake oil. (not that they did that) It's not for everybody
TalRussell 11 hours, 11 minutes ago
How many from Arawak X block of 28 stock listings are being held back by BISX. --- Are Freeport based companies. --- Yes?
ThisIsOurs 9 hours, 20 minutes ago
They had the same long wait with the first companies they listed as well. I dont find the time by itself unusual. If there was something to find Im thinking it would have come out in the court case
TalRussell 3 hours, 34 minutes ago
Is Arawak X a BISX listed stock?
