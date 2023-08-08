Two dead in weekend shooting incidents

TWO men were killed in separate incidents over the holiday weekend, bringing the number of murders for the year to 66.



In the most recent incident, a 42-year-old man was discovered in the front passenger seat of a white Suzuki Swift around Comarcho Close off Marshall Road. He had serious injuries to the head.

The resident of Fernander Street was found around 6am yesterday.



The second incident occurred around 11.30pm on Friday.



Police reported that the 40-year-old victim was standing in front of a business establishment on Rosedale Street off Mackey Street when a man seated in the back of a dark-coloured truck pulled out a firearm and shot him.

Authorities said that before the shooting, the victim was involved in an argument with a group of men.

