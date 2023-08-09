Acklins school named in honour of Loftus Roker

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE Acklins Central High School was renamed the Loftus Roker High School on Friday, honouring one of the few surviving signatories to The Bahamas constitution.

Loftus Roker witnessed the official renaming during a ceremony involving Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis, Education Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin, and National Security Minister Wayne Munroe.

The former national security minister, who was born in Acklins, said the honour was the “greatest thing” that was done for him.

“I’m happy about that. That’s the only thing that they offered me that I wanted,” he said.

He reflected on his time at the school.

“I never went to a high school, but I got a high school education at this school –– that’s the difference,” he said.

Mr Davis reflected on his experiences with Mr Roker and his “critical role” in one of the most important moments in national history.

“Only four of the signatories to our independence agreement are still with us, and so we are grateful that we can still turn to Loftus for reminiscence, for his firsthand accounts of critical moments in Bahamian history, for guidance and, of course, for his very candid views,” he said.

“What an incredible journey –– from a childhood in Acklins to participating in the events that altered our nation’s course and delivered to us our national sovereignty.”

Mrs Hanna-Martin said Mr Roker was a prominent voice in parliament and Bahamian national life.

“He’s particularly remembered for the strong stance taken on our territorial security and the issue of illegal immigration and its threat to our way of life,” she said. “Whatever is said of Loftus Roker, he’s a true Bahamian patriot who has contributed qualitatively to our advance as a people. Renaming this school in his honour is therefore most fitting and an action in which we are well pleased.”