Despite approval, shanty homes not demolished

THREE months after Chief Justice Ian Winder ordered the demolition of two shanty town structures built in contravention of a previous court injunction, a senior Ministry of Works official confirmed yesterday that those buildings have yet to be removed.

Building control officer Craig Delancey confirmed to The Tribune yesterday that the structures remain.

“We are going to look into that as we are dealing with some matters,” he said.

His comment came after Works and Utilities Minister Alfred Sears told reporters his ministry undertook several measures to deal with the structures, though he did not reveal what was done or the status of the buildings.

Mr Delancey said the matter was with the Office of the Attorney General. However, Attorney General Ryan Pinder referred this newspaper to Minister Sears.

In May, Chief Justice Ian Winder ordered the demolition of shanty town structures belonging to just two people in The Bahamas.

The Office of the Attorney General wanted the court to order the demolition of more than 260 structures in New Providence and Abaco that were built despite an injunction prohibiting such construction.

The OAG initiated the action after Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson lifted her injunction earlier this year, ruling that the Minnis administration’s shanty town eradication policies were lawful.

However, the chief justice found that people, save two, were not properly notified of that injunction and could not be penalized for the breach.

The two structures belonged to Rose St Fleur and Aviole Francois-Burrows and were to be removed in 45 days.

He permitted the government to remove them at the expense of the women if they failed to comply.

It is unclear why the government has not as yet demolished the structures.