Interns lend a helping hand

Students in the CG Atlantic Summer Intership Programme volunteered with the Hands for Hunger Pantry during the programme’s community day.

The CG Atlantic ten-week summer internship is currently running in Bermuda, Cayman, The Bahamas, and this year, has debuted in Barbados with the inclusion of CG United to the Coralisle Group of Companies.

This year, interns in The Bahamas were able to volunteer with The Hands for Hunger (H4H) Pantry, Carmichael Road, to donate grocery items for the less fortunate in addition to a pantry takeover where they were able to restock the shelves and coolers, following service hours in the H4H Pantry, the interns made their way to the grounds of New Providence Community Church (NPCC) to donate more than 1,500 plastic water bottles to the recycling facilities on premises.

The H4H Pantry feeds more than 600 families monthly, providing them with food supplies and infant supplies where needed.