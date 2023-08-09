Kirk Cornish charged with rape, assault and threats of death

North Abaco MP Kirk Cornish has been charged with two counts of rape against a 35-year-old woman.

Mr Cornish faced two additional counts of assault and threats of death against the same woman.

Mr Cornish yesterday resigned as Parliamentary Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister at the request of Prime Minister Philip "Brave" Davis.

Shortly after being told that his voluntary bill of indictment transferring the matter to the Supreme Court was set for service on October 17, the defence immediately moved to the higher court for an emergency bail application.

Mr Cornish was then granted $9,000 bail by Justice Gregory Hilton at the Supreme Court.

He is required to sign in once a week in Abaco under the terms of his bail conditions.