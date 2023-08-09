LUSCO aware of oil particles discovered on the shoreline following Buckeye oil spill

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Staff Reporter

OIL particles were reportedly discovered this week along the coastline in several upscale residential communities in the Lucaya area.

In a statement on Tuesday, Lucaya Service Company Limited (LUSCO), said it is aware of the recent discovery of trace amounts of oil particles along the shoreline and embankments near Fortune, Churchill, and Spanish Main beaches.

“The matter is under investigation and being contained and remediated with the utmost level of urgency,” said LUSCO.

LUSCO is responsible for the maintenance of properties in subdivisions developed by the Grand Bahama Development Company Limited (DEVCO).

The company indicated that it is in communication with the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP), the Government Port Department, the Grand Bahama Port Authority’s Environmental Department, and the relevant agencies and stakeholders for ongoing monitoring.

On August 2, Buckeye Bahamas Hub reported that a spill occurred at approximately 5.54am on August during a flushing operation to facilitate the transfer of products between two tanks at its marine terminal off Pinder’s Point.

The company said approximately five to ten barrels of product fuel was released, and that was estimated that between two and three barrels of the product went into the water.

Environment and Natural Resources Minister Vaughn Miller, Senator Michael Halkitis, State Minister for Finance, and acting Minister for Grand Bahama, and a team from various government agencies travelled to Freeport to assess the situation and met with Buckeye officials.

The government agencies leading the investigation are the Port Department, the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection, and the Department of Environmental Health Services.