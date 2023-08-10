American woman charged with plot to kill husband

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

AN American woman accused of plotting with two Bahamian men to kill her husband posted $100,000 cash bail yesterday.

Lindsay Shiver, 36, of Thomasville, Georgia, made a bail variation application before Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson.

Initially, she was required to sign-in at an Abaco police station, but she varied her bail terms to sign in at a New Providence station.

Mrs Shiver and two Bahamian men were charged on June 28 with conspiracy to commit murder.

A restraining order for the estranged couple was also issued.

A representative of the US Embassy, Lance Peterson, the chief of American Citizen Services, was also present in court.

The accused allegedly plotted to kill Mrs Shiver’s husband, Robert, in Abaco on July 16.

Authorities reportedly discovered the plot after seizing a phone while investigating another crime in Guana Cay.

Mr Shiver reportedly filed for divorce from his wife after allegedly uncovering the alleged affair between her and one of her co-conspirators.

When Justice Grant-Thompson granted Mrs Shiver cash bail at $100,000 last Tuesday, the defendant was unable to post bail and was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Her two co-accused, Abaco locals Terrance Bethel, 28, and Faron Newbold Jr, 29, posted their $20,000 cash bail.

Both Bahamian accused were informed that their passports must remain confiscated. They were to be fitted with monitoring devices before returning to Abaco.

After the court was informed that Mrs Shiver had posted her bail and provided proof of residence, the prosecution did not object to her signing into the Cable Beach station. Mrs Shiver must report there every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The American defendant must follow a residential curfew of 8pm to 6am. She was ordered to remain 100ft away from her husband.

Before her release, a visibly relieved Mrs Shiver was told that her passport would remain in the custody of the US Embassy. She must also report to the court before making any travel arrangements.

Ian Cargill, K Melvin Munroe, Cassie Bethel, Owen Wells and Alphonso Lewis represent the accused.