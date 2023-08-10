Bahamas Federation will explore eligibility of Klay Thompson if they advance

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMAS Basketball Federation president Eugene Horton said officials would explore getting NBA star Klay Thompson to play for Team Bahamas if the team advances from the Olympic pre-qualifier.

The Bahamian team will compete in the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Pre-Olympic Qualifier in Santiago de Estero, Argentina, between August 14-20.

Mr Horton said Mr Thompson must express interest in joining the Bahamian team and the Americans must be willing to release him.

FIBA’s rules specify under what conditions a player can leave one national team to play for another.

The organisation’s secretary general can authorise transfers “if the change is in the best interest of basketball”.

FIBA recently released Eric Gordon, an American-Bahamian player, to play for The Bahamas.

Under FIBA rules, neither Mr Gordon nor Mr Thompson would be able to play for The Bahamas.

Mr Horton acknowledged that officials would have to choose between the two.

He expressed confidence in the quality of the Bahamian team.

“We have professional players in Europe, locally and so forth that put us in this position,” he said. “So we are confident that we if we can’t have both, we have the calibre of players that can take us to where we need to be.”

If successful in Argentina, the Bahamian team would play in FIBA’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament 2024 from July 2-7, 2024.